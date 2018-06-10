Cancer survivors walk in ‘super special’ Lilly Pulitzer fashion show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Folks turned out for the second Lilly Pulitzer fashion show at Short Pump Town Center on Sunday.

Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray emceed the fashion show, which benefited the American Cancer Society.

Some of the models who showcased Lilly Pulitzer's 2018 summer collection were cancer survivors.

“Everyone walking in the show is either a fighter or a survivor and their families," Kendall Andes with Lilly Pulitzer said. "So it’s super, super special and really pulls at the heartstrings.”

Andes said being on the runway was powerful for survivors.

“It’s such a huge moment for them to encourage other cancer patients to show that we’ve got the support of the American Cancer Society, we’ve got the support of he local community," Andes said. "So the two coming together creatures this beautiful event for us for the whole weekend in Richmond. We’re all here fighting for such a great cause to find a cure.

Ten-percent of proceeds from the sales at the River Road and Short Pump stores this weekend will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

