Stallion stands guard over mare killed by car in Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. – A mare died in Corolla on Saturday after it was run over on the beach.

According to officials, the horse died instantly, and her stallion stayed over her body all night even after she was covered with a tarp, WTKR reported.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund did not give specific details about how the horse was ran over, but did say the incident involved a local.

The speed limit on the beach is 15 miles per hour.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund urged people to “slow down and expect that a horse could be on the beach or running over the dunes at any given moment.”

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak and frustration we are feeling this morning,” the Facebook posts reads.

The mare was buried Sunday morning.