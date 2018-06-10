Hundreds without power on Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds of people are without power on Richmond’s Northside Sunday night after a transformer reportedly exploded.

Richmond Police and Fire crews were at Overbrook Road and Langston Avenue as of 10:45 p.m.

Dominion Energy reported 1,125 customers were without power in Richmond as of 11 p.m. And just over 650 of those customers appeared to be from the Northside outage.

An official on the scene said that it appeared a cross bar on the power pole had snapped, which caused the transformer to blow.

A crew on the scene said they expected power could be restored in as little as a few hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.