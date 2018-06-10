Flash flooding threat continues into Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple lines of slow-moving thunderstorms dropped very heavy rainfall from northern Virginia over into the Northern Neck late Saturday and Saturday night. Isolated locations received over five inches of rain within a few hours. Rainfall amounts were not quite as heavy across Richmond. Southern Virginia saw little to no rain.

A flash flood watch is in effect into Sunday night for those areas hit by the heavy rainfall.

More storms are expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening across the state. Not all areas will see the storms, but there will be clusters of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall. Areas that experience multiple storms will see over three inches of rain and some flooding.

Besides the threat for heavy rainfall, some storms may contain hail and damaging wind gusts.

Showers and storms will gradually diminish overnight. A cold front will pass through the state on Monday, keeping some showers and storms around at times. Rain chances will decrease mid-week.

