Champions crown from the VHSL State Finals

BASEBALL
Prince George 8 Potomac 0
Buck Alberts tossed a complete game one-hitter for the Royals' first State Title in school history.
SOFTBALL
Prince George 11 Brooke Point 4
The Lady Royals jumped out a 7-0 lead after a half inning as they sent 11 batters to the plate. The win was the school's first State Title in school history.
James Madison 9 Manchester 0
The Lady Lancers ended their season 20-4.
Woodgrove 9 Powhatan 1
BOYS SOCCER
Cosby 2 Oakton 1
Titans goalie Wyatt Kistner recorded nine saves. Cosby won their first State Title in school history.
Albermarle 4 Deep Run 3 (Albermarle won in PK 3-0)
Deep Run ended their season 20-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Briar Woods 2 Douglas Freeman 0
Douglas Freeman ended their season 16-4-1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Freedom 9 Atlee 8
Atlee finished their season 15-1