Champions crown from the VHSL State Finals

BASEBALL

Prince George 8 Potomac 0

Buck Alberts tossed a complete game one-hitter for the Royals' first State Title in school history.

SOFTBALL

Prince George 11 Brooke Point 4

The Lady Royals jumped out a 7-0 lead after a half inning as they sent 11 batters to the plate. The win was the school's first State Title in school history.

James Madison 9 Manchester 0

The Lady Lancers ended their season 20-4.

Woodgrove 9 Powhatan 1

BOYS SOCCER

Cosby 2 Oakton 1

Titans goalie Wyatt Kistner recorded nine saves. Cosby won their first State Title in school history.

Albermarle 4 Deep Run 3 (Albermarle won in PK 3-0)

Deep Run ended their season 20-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

Briar Woods 2 Douglas Freeman 0

Douglas Freeman ended their season 16-4-1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Freedom 9 Atlee 8

Atlee finished their season 15-1