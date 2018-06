Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people hit the pavement this weekend for the Bon Secours Boxer Brief 5K at Stony Point Fashion Park on Saturday.

Over 650 runners, joggers and walkers decked out in boxers and briefs, headed to Stoney Point to raise money for colon cancer awareness and research.

The race also honored those fighting the disease as well as lives lost.

This year's event raised more than $50,000.