Weekend storms will bring localized heavy rainfall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Humid air has set up residence across the region again this weekend. Dew points, which were in the lower 50s a few days ago, will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s this weekend. The humid air will also allow scattered storms to produce heavy rainfall.

A series of disturbances will keep the chance of scattered storms around Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Not all areas will see storms, but the storms that do develop will have heavy rainfall. Isolated storms may be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Rain chances are a bit higher on Sunday. The day will feature many dry hours, but the threat for storms will increase again in the afternoon and evening. A cold front in the area on Monday will bring some cooler weather, but it will keep showers and storms around as well.

Storms will be more likely north and northwest of Richmond. An average of multiple computer models shows the potential for over two inches of rain by Sunday night.

Here is one particular model with lesser rain amounts:

This higher resolution model shows pockets of very heavy rainfall. Instead of looking at specific amounts in those particular cities, it is better to see the overall trend: some areas not getting much rain, other areas that are hit with repeated storms could see over three or four inches of rain.

Keep up on the latest forecasts all weekend, and download the CBS 6 Weather Authority App. Rain chances will diminish during the coming week.

