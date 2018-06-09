Taste of India festival returns to Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The annual Taste of India food and art festival kicked off on Saturday at the Cultural Center of India on Iron Bridge Parkway in in Chesterfield.

"The Taste of India event is an opportunity to share a glimpse into the colorful culture and rich heritage of India with the Chesterfield community and surrounding counties," organizers said.

The free event features diverse Indian delicacies, the latest Bollywood films, authentic clothing and jewelry as well as cultural performances.

This year’s event also featured a shopping bazaar, free medical screenings and financial and estate planning.

The fun continues Sunday from 12:30 to 8:30 p.m.

