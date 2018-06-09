Father-son conference aims to empower youth: ‘I won’t be a statistic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Turning young men into tomorrow's strong leaders was the focus of the Boys 2 Men Father/Son Conference Saturday at Cedar Street Baptist Church.

The non-profit Kollege and Kareer 4 Youth hosted the event with special guest and motivational speaker Brian Headwall.

Fathers and sons participated in several sessions aimed at empowering young men and offering ways to cope with societal pressures.

“Today any man or boy that participated, I hope they leave with some inspiration, to know you can make it to the next level,” Kollege and Kareer 4 Youth CEO Marcy Williams said. “I don’t have to be afraid of what I hear in the media, what I see happening on social media -- that I won’t be a statistic. For them to know, that they do have a place for them in society.”

This is the second year the conference has been held.