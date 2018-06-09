2 seriously injured after car overturns on I-95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Officials said charges are pending in a crash on I-95 in Hanover County Saturday that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Keeli Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash along I-95 south near the Sliding Hill Road (88-mile marker) exit just before 8 p.m.

Hill said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the right lane when the driver “veered across all lanes of travel to the left lane.”

That is when Hill said the vehicle overturned on the interstate’s left shoulder.

The driver and passenger were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Hill said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Update: Accident: SB on I-95 at MM88 in Hanover Co. 1 travel lane closed. Delay 2 mi.8:28PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) June 10, 2018

The wreck closed two lanes of the interstate and backed up traffic for two miles.

The accident was cleared just before 10:15 p.m.

