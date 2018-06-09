Man wounded in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond’s Southside that sent a man to the hospital Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Kingswood Street at 5:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a make suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

