Take a shot* at breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va – Reach Out for Life is taking aim at breast cancer with a sporting clays event. You don’t have to be an expert shooter to come out and have a good time and compete for some prizes! There will also be food and raffles. The event benefits early breast cancer detection.

The 3rd annual “Sporting Clays” charity fundraiser for Reach Out For Life is Saturday, June 16th in Palmyra. The event starts at 9am. You can find more information here: http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/upcoming-events-1/2018sportingclays. Norah Lind, Bob Leipertz and Kate Ahnstrom shared a preview.

The event organizers would also like to thank Crown Mini of Richmond and Midlothian family Practice, MD VIP for their support. www.reachoutforlifeva.org