RPD tests 4 pups from Animal Hotel raid for crime fighting ability

RICHMOND, Va. – Lilo, Stormy, Lexi, and Ivy – these four female Belgian Malinois pups may become future members of the Richmond Police Department.

The 12-week-old puppies are currently residing at the RPD K-9 training facility and will be trained as drug and bomb dogs for the department.

The pups were donated by Richmond Animal Care and Control, which will save taxpayers thousands of dollars if the pups pass the test. Typically these kind of dogs cost the department around $5,000 to $7,000 to purchase.

“These four puppies are a real windfall for us,” said Sgt. Stuart Hannah. “Quality dogs like these are expensive to acquire and the unit is extremely grateful for this gift from RACC. We’re looking forward to having these dogs help continue to fight crime in our city.”

In February, the shelter seized the puppies' pregnant mother from the "Animal Motel on the city's Northside.

“The City of Richmond wins when our departments work together,” said Christie Chipps Peters, Director of RACC. “This is such a natural collaboration and one that serves the purpose of saving animals’ lives in our shelter that translates to saving human lives on the street”.

The K-9 unit needs to see how the puppies learn and develop before they officially become members of the department.

RACC is working with the department to cover the cost of food, vet care, and supplies until the puppies are tested out and can be permanently transferred to the department.