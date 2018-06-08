Have fun, be charitable at these Richmond events

RICHMOND, Va. — The theme for this week’s Richmond food event highlight’s post is be charitable.

Saturday, June 9

Find your inner farmer. Shalom Farm is celebrating their second anniversary of their new farm just off Rt. 288! There will be pork from Autumn Olive Farms and live music from Nobile Brothers. Learn about honey bees and their role in our environment and take a farm tour. Get your tickets and learn about Shalom Farms and their work providing healthy food stuffs in areas of need.

Sunday, June 10

Pizza with a good cause — 65 Roses Pizza Benefit at Sub Rosa “65 Roses” is a (mis) pronunciation by a four-year-old pronouncing his disease cystic fibrosis for the first time. Sub Rosa donates all monies from their wood-fired pizza to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. To learn more about Cystic Fibrosis, head here.

Friday, June 8

Hit the garden. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is having a soiree and you are invited. Enjoy live music by Affirmative Groove, dancing, beer, wine and food stuffs inspired by Asia, Latin America, and India. Check out their new exhibit Origami in the Garden. Proceeds from the bash will go to support Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s hands-on projects and outreach for encouraging outdoor exploration for the whole family. Your ticket is here.

Saturday, June 9

Save an animal. Porchlight Animal Sanctuary is currently raising funds to open and what better way than a Farm- raiser. Go Go Vegan Go, the Vegan Bake Sale Crew and Ardent Craft Ales will be showing off their wares at MSE Properties. Expect raffles, games for the whole family and whole lot of learning about animals. The event details are here with details on Porchlight here.

