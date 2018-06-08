× A-List Weekend Events “Napoleon, Stone Soul, VibeFest, Taste Of India

RICHMOND, Va..– Napoleon: Power and Splendor at VMFA

This summer, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts invites visitors to enter the private world of Napoleon Bonaparte through a stunning exhibition that explores the sumptuous ambience of his Imperial Household. Napoleon: Power and Splendor, on display from June 9 to Sept. 3, 2018, showcases more than 200 works of art — most of which have never before been shown in the United States — in an innovative display that recreates the spaces inhabited by Napoleon and his family. Through the decorative objects and artworks on display, the exhibition reveals how members of the Imperial Household — a network of 3,500 employees — helped to create the identity of the new self-titled Emperor, fueling the propaganda machine that modernized and legitimized his reign in the wake of the French Revolution. The exhibition is free for VMFA members, children ages 6 and under, active-duty military personnel and their immediate families, K-12 teachers and Commonwealth of Virginia employees with ID; $16 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and $10 for youth ages 7-17 and college students with ID. Reserve tickets online https://www.vmfa.museum/exhibitions/napoleon-power-splendor/ or by phone at 804.340.1405.

Stone Soul Music and Food Festival

Grammy award winner, singer/songwriter Ne-Yo has just been added to the lineup for the Stone Soul Music and Food Festival presented by US Army. The star-studded event takes place Saturday, June 9th at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway from 3pm – 10pm at Richmond Raceway. Also performing at this year’s festival are headliner and Virginia’s own Trey Songz, R&B Legend Brandy, hot new artist Daniel Caesar, rapper Plies, Da Baddest chic, Trina, Gospel Icon Hezekiah Walker and inspiration extraordinaire J.J Hairston. For the first time, Radio One will introduce the first ever Stone Soul Music and Food Festival pre-show Festival Stage presented by the U.S. Army before the main stage begins, with performances by top local artists, music from the hottest DJ’s, all taking place while consumers enjoy food experiences from top restaurants, shop and party all before the show begins. All Stone Soul Music and Food Festival seating is reserved and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at prices ranging from $37.00 and up via online at www.eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.kissrichmond.com; www.praiserichmond.com and/or www.ipowerrichmond.com. Children two and under are free with adult tickets and parking is free at.

Special Olympics Virginia celebrates 50 YEARS, June 8-9, at Summer Games and first-ever Solar Plunge. Volunteer to Cheer for 1500+ athletes and help us celebrate 50 inspiring years at our Opening Ceremony (June 8), complete with birthday treats, the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron, fireworks, Olympic athlete Queen Harrison and a special performance by SPARC’s Live Art troop and Susan Greenbaum. Fans also are welcome to cheer during Saturday’s (June 9) track & field events, which run from 8 am to 2 pm (come for as long as you like!) at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium. Saturday’s activities at Robins Stadium also include free ice cream sandwiches for fans thanks to Southland Dairy, free popcorn and snow cones from Enterprise, Olympic Town crafts, a gaming trailer, Mad Science, face painting and more! Can’t make it? You can still get in on the action thanks to the University of Richmond, who’ll be live streaming several of this year’s events. Tune in to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pbJCHyGT9Y Friday, June 8 from 7:45 to 9 pm to watch the Opening Ceremony; Saturday, June 9, we’ll broadcast track & field competitions from 9 am to 3 pm. Details visit www.specialolympicsva.org.

Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe “VibeFest”

14th annual Vibefest, music and food festival Sunday, June 10 from 12 – 6:30 pm. The festival features seven bands, food, drinks, entertainment, kids activities and a chance to raise funds for the Positive Vibe Foundation Training program for people with disabilities. Since 2005 the program has trained 1400 students to work in a restaurant. Many of the graduates will be at Vibefest. You can meet and support them at the festival in the Stratford hills Shopping Center, 6788 Forest Hill Avenue. For more information on the training program, Vibefest and the Cafe visit http://positiveviberva.com/ or call 804-560-9622.

Taste of India

The Cultural Center of India (CCI), a non-profit organization, presents the 2018 Taste of India Event, at the Cultural Center of India, 6641 Iron Bridge Parkway, Chesterfield, on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10, 12:30- 8:30 p.m. The Taste of India event is an opportunity to share a glimpse into the colorful culture and rich heritage of India with the Chesterfield community and surrounding counties. The festival offers everything from diverse Indian foods, beautiful clothing, unique crafts and free blood pressure screenings to henna artistry, and something for every age and everyone. Admission and parking are free. There will also be local experts offering free medical screenings for BMI and blood pressure, financial services, estate planning and insurance agents and companies present to offer free consultations as well as intricate henna artistry available for purchase. For more information on this event please visit www.cciva.org or contact CCI directly at (804) 536-2524.