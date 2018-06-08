× “Napoleon – Power & Splendor” at VMFA & Stone Soul Music & Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va..– Napoleon: Power and Splendor at VMFA

This summer, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts invites visitors to enter the private world of Napoleon Bonaparte through a stunning exhibition that explores the sumptuous ambience of his Imperial Household. Napoleon: Power and Splendor, on display from June 9 to Sept. 3, 2018, showcases more than 200 works of art — most of which have never before been shown in the United States — in an innovative display that recreates the spaces inhabited by Napoleon and his family. Through the decorative objects and artworks on display, the exhibition reveals how members of the Imperial Household — a network of 3,500 employees — helped to create the identity of the new self-titled Emperor, fueling the propaganda machine that modernized and legitimized his reign in the wake of the French Revolution. The exhibition is free for VMFA members, children ages 6 and under, active-duty military personnel and their immediate families, K-12 teachers and Commonwealth of Virginia employees with ID; $16 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and $10 for youth ages 7-17 and college students with ID. Reserve tickets online https://www.vmfa.museum/exhibitions/napoleon-power-splendor/ or by phone at 804.340.1405.

Stone Soul Music and Food Festival

Grammy award winner, singer/songwriter Ne-Yo has just been added to the lineup for the Stone Soul Music and Food Festival presented by US Army. The star-studded event takes place Saturday, June 9th at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway from 3pm – 10pm at Richmond Raceway. Also performing at this year’s festival are headliner and Virginia’s own Trey Songz, R&B Legend Brandy, hot new artist Daniel Caesar, rapper Plies, Da Baddest chic, Trina, Gospel Icon Hezekiah Walker and inspiration extraordinaire J.J Hairston. For the first time, Radio One will introduce the first ever Stone Soul Music and Food Festival pre-show Festival Stage presented by the U.S. Army before the main stage begins, with performances by top local artists, music from the hottest DJ’s, all taking place while consumers enjoy food experiences from top restaurants, shop and party all before the show begins. All Stone Soul Music and Food Festival seating is reserved and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at prices ranging from $37.00 and up via online at www.eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.kissrichmond.com; www.praiserichmond.com and/or www.ipowerrichmond.com. Children two and under are free with adult tickets and parking is free at.