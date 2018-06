Innsbrook After Hours celebrates 33 years with a jam-packed series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Innsbrook After Hours is back with another jam-packed summer concert list, including major headliners like X Ambassadors, Hank Williams Jr., Ludacris and Kool& The Gang.

June 8 - X Ambassadors + Fitz and the Tantrums

June 9 - Hank Williams Jr.

June 23 - Big Field Day (Awolnation, Manchester Orchestra, Dashboard Confessional, Moon Taxi)

June 30 - Ludacris

July 6 - Lee Brice

July 7 - Billy Currington

July 20 - Chris Young

July 26 - Dispatch

July 28 - Nelly

Aug. 9 - Kane Brown

Aug. 16 - Dark Star Orchestra

Aug. 17 - Jamy Johnson

Aug. 18 - Travis Tritt

Aug. 22 - ZZ Top

Aug. 23 - Kool & The Gang

Aug. 24 - Jake Owen Sep. 5 - Phillip Phillips & Gavin DeGraw Sep. 12 - Ziggy Marley Sep. 20 - Amos Lee Sep. 27 - Kaleo Oct. 5 - Old Dominion