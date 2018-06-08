Have a splash-tacular time this summer at Soak City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Go straight from the thrills to the chills at Kings Dominion's all-inclusive Soak City water park. The 20-acre water park features two massive wave pools, extreme water slides, an interactive splash pad for children and more.

Entry to Soak City is included with park admission.

Gold Pass – Enjoy unlimited visits to all four seasons of fun including Soak City, Halloween Haunt and the all-new WinterFest, plus unlimited rides on the new Twisted Timbers.



You can purchase your Gold Pass at www.kingsdominion.com or by calling (804) 876-5000.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KINGS DOMINION}