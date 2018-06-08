× Fortune cookie reveals winning lotto numbers: ‘Unbelievable!’

STAFFORD, Va. — What good fortune!

Loraine Simon Henry, of Stafford, won $100,000 playing Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game. She said she found the winning numbers in a fortune cookie, according to the Virginia Lottery.

“[She] was dusting when she found a fortune cookie. She showed it to her husband and then decided to start playing the numbers from the cookie in the lottery,” the lottery spokesperson said. “On May 26, those five numbers were drawn in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game to win Ms. Simon Henry $100,000.”

Henry said she planned use the money to pay some bills and maybe go on a cruise.

The winning numbers were 3-4-16-24-26.