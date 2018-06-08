RICHMOND, Va – The Enhancement Foundation is putting together a day to focus on women, healthy living and building legacies called “Diamonds & Pearls Women’s Empowerment Luncheon.” Minister Brenda Campbell from The Enhancement Foundation and Rev. Rita Williams Cisse who is a guest speaker at the event stopped by to tell us about the program and why they are passionate about empowering women.

The Enhancement Foundation Presents “Diamonds & Pearls: A Women’s Empowerment Luncheon” Saturday, June 16th at the Marriott Richmond Short Pump. Doors open at 7:30am and the program runs from 8am – 3:30pm. For more information and tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-enhancement-foundations-diamonds-and-pearls-a-womens-empowerment-luncheon-event-tickets-42839594380