Couple told house unsafe after backyard collapses from heavy rainfall

KING WILLIAM, Va. –Lyndell and Ean Hamilton had no idea what they were in for Sunday morning when they stepped out on the back deck and saw the drastic drop off in the back yard. After the heavy rain last Saturday, they woke up to find about a 15-foot drop.

They`re overcome with anxiety and fear the home they worked so hard to get --their first home together -- will be totally consumed as their back yard erodes.

An engineer estimated that it will take $200,000 to fix the backyard.

The Hamiltons, who have lived in the home for three years, said insurance won`t cover it, and since King William County officials told them it's not safe to live in they are also paying to board their dog. They have started staying in a hotel. A local company offered them three month's free storage for their personal items.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to the Virginia Department of Emergency Services, who said the couple could seek assistance through a FEMA grant, a possible long-term option.

The catch is that King William County Emergency Management would have apply on their behalf, but applications are only taken one time a year – in late summer.

“Even if we could pay $200,000 there`s no telling what could happen down the road,” Lyndell said.

The couple said they will likely face financial ruin if they don`t fix this.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers connected them with the Red Cross. The couple received a call back to get connected with a counselor and discuss options.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.