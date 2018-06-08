× Corner Bakery Café opens in Innsbrook

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A new-to-town restaurant chain is ready to take on the competitive Innsbrook market.

Corner Bakery Café will open its first metro Richmond location Monday at 11000 W. Broad St.

The restaurant replaces a defunct Citgo gas station that inhabited the parcel for more than three years.

“It’s an opportunity to put something back on the tax rolls and provide something new and different for the area,” said Shahid Ali, CEO of Central Va. Café Inc., which will own and operate the establishment. “It’s taken us a while, but we’re ready to showcase a new option for people in that area.”

The restaurant held a soft opening Saturday for invited guests.

Based in Dallas, Corner Bakery offers pastries, bread, breakfast dishes, sandwiches, soup, salads and pasta. It has a seasonal menu with several breakfast, lunch and dinner items that include buttermilk pancakes, chicken pomodori paninis and its signature pesto cavatappi pasta.

The brand has nearly 200 locations nationwide, including four in the state – all in Northern Virginia.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.