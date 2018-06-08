Chef K’s Grilled Meatless Creation!

RICHMOND, Va – Chef K from Chef K Tavern in Williamsburg fired up the grill in our backyard garden for a delicious vegetarian feast. She showed us how to make stuffed portobello caps and grilled fruit salad.

https://chefkcooking.com/

Vegetable Stuffing for Mushrooms

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

2 cloves Garlic , finely chopped

1 small Eggplant, Chopped

1 Red Sweet Pepper , Chopped

1 Medium Red Onion, Chopped

1 Medium Zucchini, Chopped (optional)

1/4 cup White Wine

Juice of Half a Meyer Lemon

Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Fresh chopped parsley

Place Portabella caps on aluminum foil covered cookie sheet , sprinkle both sides with garlic salt and seasoned salt, and garlic powder, set aside. In a mixing bowl whisk together olive oil, Balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire, and stone ground mustard. Pour over mushroom caps and close up foil to seal. Set aside while you prepare stuffing.

For stuffing:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic, sweet pepper, eggplant, onion and zucchini. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes add wine and lemon juice. Sauté for 3 to 5 more minutes stirring occasionally until vegetables are soft. Heat grill or set broiler to high. Stuff each mushroom cap with vegetable mixture top with parmesan. Broil or grill until thoroughly heated and cheese is melted. Remove to a platter, top with fresh parsley and serve. Yummoliciosus indeed!!

Chef K’s Grilled Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

Pineapple, peeled cored & sliced crosswise

Watermelon, peeled and seeded, sliced into wedges

Strawberries, sliced in half or quartered

Kiwi, peeled and sliced

Marinade:

Juice of 1 Lemon

1 tsp local honey

Directions:

Place strawberries and kiwi in mixing bowl. Preheat grill to medium-high. Mix together marinade and marinate Pineapple and Watermelon for 5 minutes. Remove fruit from marinade and place on preheated grill for 2-3 minutes per side, making perfect grill marks. Remove from grill and slice into bite sized pieces. Add to Strawberries and Kiwi, mixing gently with spoon. Serve immediately and enjoy.