Brandon Novak: Fame to Addiction to Recovery

RICHMOND, Va – Former professional skateboarder and New York Times Best-selling author Brandon Novak was in town and stopped by “Virginia This Morning” to share his riveting personal story on how he rose to fame becoming the youngest skateboarder ever to be sponsored by Gatorade at age 15 only to lose it all because of his addiction to Heroin.

Celebrating sobriety Brandon now helps others find the road to recovery. His memoir “Dreamseller” is available. Brandon also talked about how important it is to help others and asked anyone that needs help with addiction to call his personal cell at 610-546-2608.