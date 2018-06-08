2 Petersburg students graduate college before getting high school diploma

PETERSBURG. Va. – Two Petersburg high school students are set to graduate this Saturday, but that diploma will be their second this spring.

That’s because the students are already college graduates.

Antonio Duperior-White and Amaya Comvalius have earned their two-year Associate of Science Degree from Richard Bland College of William & Mary.

The associate degree is in additional to their high school advanced diploma from Petersburg High School.

The achievement was made possible through the “Middle College Program,” a partnership between Richard Bland College and Petersburg City Public Schools.

“Through clearly articulated educational pathways with partners like Petersburg High School, students like Mr. Duperior-White and Ms. Comvalius are able to secure an affordable, prestigious college degree that sets their course for future success,” said RBC President Debbie L. Sydow.

The program enrolls qualified juniors who qualify for college-level Math and English courses and are selected by designated administrators at Petersburg High School.

Duperior-White, who is the first of three siblings to attend college, said the program was a great way to prepare him for a four-year university.

And that’s where he is headed.

Duperior-White will transfer to VCU and major in Sociology. He also plans to get his Master’s Degree in Forensic Science. His dream is to work for the FBI.

Comvalius will transfer to Hampton University this fall and major in Psychology with a minor in Communications.