Virginia NHRA Nationals returns to VA Motosports Park for the first time since 2009

RICHMOND, Va – Virginia Motorsports Park will roar to life with the thrilling sights, sounds and 10,000-horsepower action of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series for the first time since 2009 during the Inaugural Virginia NHRA Nationals, June 8-10.

Defending Top Fuel world champion, Brittany Force stopped by our studio to share about her excitement for the weekend.

Virginia NHRA Nationals

Friday, June 8 - Sunday, June 10

8018 Boydton Plank Rd. - North Dinwiddie Virginia Motorsports Park For tickets call 800-884-NHRA (6472)

Tickets also available online at www.NHRA.com/tickets

