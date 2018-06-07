Virginia NHRA Nationals returns to VA Motosports Park for the first time since 2009

RICHMOND, Va – Virginia Motorsports Park will roar to life with the thrilling sights, sounds and 10,000-horsepower action of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series for the first time since 2009 during the Inaugural Virginia NHRA Nationals, June 8-10.
Defending Top Fuel world champion, Brittany Force stopped by our studio to share about her excitement for the weekend.
Virginia NHRA Nationals
Friday, June 8 - Sunday, June 10
Virginia Motorsports Park
8018 Boydton Plank Rd. - North Dinwiddie
For tickets call 800-884-NHRA (6472)
Tickets also available online at www.NHRA.com/tickets
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA NHRA NATIONALS}