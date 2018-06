Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 15th annual Rowing Sprints Regatta is this Saturday, June 9 at Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield County.

There'll be more than 50 events for rowers and para-rowers from a half-dozen states.

Erin Simon from the Virginia Boat Club, which is hosting the regatta, stopped by the CBS 6 studio to provide all the details on who’s racing and the best places to watch.

