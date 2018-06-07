× Vibefest -14th Annual Music & Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va.– Max’s Positive Vibe Cafe presents its 14th annual Vibefest, music and food festival Sunday, June 10 from 12 – 6:30 pm. The festival features seven bands, food, drinks, entertainment, kids activities and a chance to raise funds for the Positive Vibe Foundation Training program for people with disabilities.

Since 2005 the program has trained 1400 students to work in a restaurant. Many of the graduates will be at Vibefest. You can meet and support them at the festival in the Stratford hills Shopping Center, 6788 Forest Hill Avenue. For more information on the training program, Vibefest and the Cafe visit http://positiveviberva.com/ or call 804-560-9622.