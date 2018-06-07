Investigators ID man killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The man killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike in a Wednesday afternoon accident was identified by investigators as 54-year-old Thomas Elton Cordle, of Mechanicsville.

"The Sheriff’s Office responded to Mechanicsville Turnpike near Old Hickory Drive for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. A vehicle traveling westbound on Mechanicsville Turnpike struck a pedestrian and stopped at the scene," Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. James Cooper said. "[Cordle] was immediately transported by Hanover Fire-EMS to a local hospital. Later that evening, [he] succumbed to his injuries."

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances around the 1:20 p.m. accident, investigators said.

