Soundthealarm! Chorizo Spices Up These Spuds

RICHMOND, Va – Caterer Herman “Big Herm” Baskerville was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through the steps on creating loaded chorizo stuffed potatoes. You can see more of Big Herm’s dishes at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Big Herm’s Chorizo Stuffed Potato

Ingredients:

4- baked potatoes (cooked and cooled)

1 lb- Chorizo

½ – tsp each of salt, pepper and garlic

½- cup cheddar cheese

2 – jalapenos (sliced)

Directions:

Sauté up the Chorizo

Add in the salt pepper and garlic, continue cooking until until everything is done.

Meanwhile you can scoop at the majority of the potato insides and place all in a bowl.

Place cooked Chorizo into bowl.

Add in cheese and mix well.

Place some mixture into the potato

Put jalapenos on top.