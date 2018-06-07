Several glass doors, window shot with BB gun at Glen Allen High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — School leaders at Glen Allen High School in Henrico say they are reviewing surveillance video after someone shot out several glass doors and a classroom window at the school.

Henrico Police confirmed the incident, saying a BB gun was used during the shooting, not a firearm.

One concerned parent reached out to CBS 6 after spotting the damage while dropping her daughter off at school Thursday morning.

In a letter to parents, administrators said the damage was discovered Thursday morning near the school bus loop.

“We are currently reviewing surveillance footage to figure out with certainty what occurred, and to see if we can identify the person or people responsible,” said Principal Reggie Davenport in the letter.

Davenport said while the incident is concerning, no students were ever in any danger and the school day will go forward as normal.

He went on to say that the school will take appropriate action against the person or people responsible.

