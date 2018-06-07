Made in RVA: Maven Made

RICHMOND, Va – Bethany Frazier struggled with her skin until she took matters into her own hands and created her signature facial serum. That serum is still in the Maven Made collection today that features a line of health and wellness products hand made by Bethany with high quality essential and fatty oils. She showed us the magic behind her serum! You can read more about Maven Made here: www.mavenmaderva.com.

Bethany has a summer skincare workshop coming up on July 14th where participants will make a customized face and body mist. For more information or to register, click here: https://www.lunaskinrva.com/workshops/