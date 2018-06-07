Fruit Bursting with Flavor in Sweet Leanne’s Crumble

RICHMOND, Va – Leanne Fletcher demonstrated how to make a pear & blackberry crumble. The delicious and easy dish can be made with your fruit of choice! You can see more of Leanne’s sweet creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Sweet Leanne’s Pear and Blackberry Crumble

Ingredients:

2- pears (peeled and chopped)

1 ½ – cup of blackberries

4- Tbls. Sugar

2- tsp lemon juice

⅓ cup butter

⅓ cup of flour

¼ cup ground almonds

¼ cup brown sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

Place all fruit in a bowl and mix in the sugar

Sprinkle lemon juice on top

In large bowl kneed the butter into flour and brown sugar

Add in almonds

Place fruit into a baking dish

Sprinkle flour mixture on top.

Bake for 30-40 mins.