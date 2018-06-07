Fruit Bursting with Flavor in Sweet Leanne’s Crumble

RICHMOND, Va – Leanne Fletcher demonstrated how to make a pear & blackberry crumble. The delicious and easy dish can be made with your fruit of choice! You can see more of Leanne’s sweet creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond or at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175
Sweet Leanne’s Pear and Blackberry Crumble
Ingredients:
2- pears (peeled and chopped)
1 ½ – cup of blackberries
4- Tbls. Sugar
2- tsp lemon juice
⅓ cup butter
⅓ cup of flour
¼ cup ground almonds
¼ cup brown sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350
Place all fruit in a bowl and mix in the sugar
Sprinkle lemon juice on top
In large bowl kneed the butter into flour and brown sugar
Add in almonds
Place fruit into a baking dish
Sprinkle flour mixture on top.
Bake for 30-40 mins.