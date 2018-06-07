Family pleads for killer of Richmond teens to come forward – one year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Exactly one year after two Richmond teens were gunned down on Decatur Street, family and friends gathered there for a memorial service and to plea for the killer to come forward.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that investigators are closing in on capturing the killer of 15-year-old Christian Singleton and 16-year-old Ketron Wells.

However, they still need witnesses to come forward to solidify the case.

At just four years old, Christian’s little brother Jamaal has been forced to grow up fast.

"Somebody shot my brother," young Jamaal said as family and friends gathered Thursday evening. "Come on and tell the truth."

For a year now, he and his family have grieved and endured heartache.

"I lost a son, someone else lost a son,” said Christian’s mother, Danielle Simmons, at the service. “It's a loss, period. There's other ways to resolve conflict."

On June 7, 2017, Christian and Ketron were shot to death near 36th and Decatur Street, not far from where the crowd gathered Thursday.

"A year ago right now this minute he was still breathing... he was still alive,” Simmons said. “Then, at 9:53 p.m. someone decided to change that for everybody out here."

Crime Insider sources believe the boys were lured to this spot then shot at close range in cold blood.

Remembering that night with rap lyrics and in prayer, Singleton's grandmother asked for a pledge.

"You gotta’ conflict, you don't like it... walk away,” she said. “Just stop. That's what you need to teach your children."

Lessons learned 365 days ago weigh heavily on the hearts of those gathered there. Messages to Christian, released by balloon, are one way they release their pain.

"I miss him like this!" said Jamaal, spreading his arms wide.

Crime Insider sources say an adult pulled the trigger and Christian Singleton was the first teen shot. The whole incident was caught on surveillance tape.

Detectives have canvassed the area several times-asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.