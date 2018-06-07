× Death investigation in Richmond after man found dead

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway after police found a man dead and another man injured from apparent gunshot wounds. The incident happened Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. at the 900 block of Belt Boulevard.

Police would not confirm how the man was killed. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and police said he is expected to survive.

