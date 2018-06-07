Crayola introduces ‘face crayons’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Childhood dreams come true as Crayola has launched its new makeup line, Crayola beauty.

The iconic crayon brand has brought their bold colors exclusively to British Retailer, ASOS.

The line officially launched June 4.

This is not Crayola's first step into the beauty world.

In 2017, Crayola released a nail polish with Sally Hansen and a selection of lipsticks with Clinique. However, this line is considered a major step for the crayon brand.

The Crayola beauty line features 58 pieces in 95 shades.

Products include multi-colored mascara, make-up brushes, and vibrant lip crayons

Makeup lovers can buy eye, lip and face palettes that are mermaid themed or customize their own from the collections of colors. The line uses materials that are vegan and cruelty-free.

Staying true to their colorful beginnings, the products include names of popular crayons such as electric blue, dandelion and desert sand.

The packaging is reminiscent of the familiar yellow and green Crayola Crayon boxes.

All products range from $15 to $40. Check out the entire line here.