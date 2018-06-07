RICHMOND, Va – Michelle Gossip, ARTIC Program Coordinator from VCU Health gave a hands-only CPR demonstration today LIVE in our studio. June 1st – 7th is CPR Awareness Week with hands-only CPR demos have been happening all week at area businesses. She said anyone can perform hands-only CPR and there are only two steps:

Call 9-1-1 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse Push hard and fast in the center of the chest until professional help arrives.

The American Heart Association’s Richmond Heart Walk is scheduled for Saturday, October 6th at Innsrook.

For more information including detailed instructions go here: http://cpr.heart.org/AHAECC/CPRAndECC/Programs/CPRAEDAwarenessWeek/UCM_475579_CPR-and-AED-Awareness-Week.jsp