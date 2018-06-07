× Cosby High School to have increased security after ‘non-credible’ threat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – There will be an increased security presence at Cosby High School Friday after internet rumors of violence against the Chesterfield County school.

In a letter to Cosby parents, Principal Ben Snyder says school leaders and Chesterfield Police investigated the rumor and found no credible threat against students, staff, or the school.

Snyder said that investigation took place two weeks ago concerning something a student saw on a website.

“The rumors have persisted this week, and several parents have reported hearing that there is violence expected at our school tomorrow,” wrote Snyder. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have requested additional security presence at our school tomorrow based on rumors that continue.”

Despite the increase security measure, Snyder emphasized that there does not appear to be a credible threat Friday.

“It’s important for our students to share their concerns with adults at school; however, we must find the right balance between reporting concerns and creating disruptions after continuing to share unfounded rumors,” the letter continued. “We hope that you will help us with this conversation with our students.”

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for continuing coverage of this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

37.407398 -77.700851