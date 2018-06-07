CarMax builds playground on empty lot next to Peter Paul Center

RICHMOND, Va. — Volunteers from CarMax and Peter Paul Development Center joined KaBOOM! to build a playground on an empty lot next to the Peter Paul Development Center. The playground, built in just six hours, will provide more than 500 children in the Richmond area with a safe place to play.

The playground was built by more than 200 volunteers. Before the new playground was built, the Peter Paul Development Center did not have a playground, nor is it within walking distance to a playground.

In March, students at Peter Paul participated in a Design Day, where they drew their dream playground. The playground’s design is based off of the drawings created by the students.

“They need some beauty in their community,” said Damon Jiggetts, Executive Director of Peter Paul Development Center. “They designed this themselves so we are thrilled that they are going to have the opportunity to play with something that’s truly theirs.”

“We are so thankful that The CarMax Foundation and KaBOOM! selected this community to invest in,” he continued.

Funding for the project was provided mostly by The CarMax Foundation through its partnership with KaBOOM!

KaBOOM! is a national non-profit that focuses on bringing playgrounds to children that do not have access to one. The playground at Peter Paul Development Center was the 3,053rd playground that KaBOOM! has built.

Together, The CarMax Foundation and KaBOOM! have built 60 playgrounds across the country.

Students will be able to play on the new playground beginning Monday.