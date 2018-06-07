1 injured after collision sends vehicle crashing into Henrico front porch

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital after a collision between two vehicles sent one vehicle crashing into a Henrico front porch.

Police said the two-vehicle accident happened around 8:08 p.m. at the intersection of Bolling Road and Neale Street.

An investigation revealed that after a black and tan car collided at the intersection, the black car hit the porch of a home, resulting in minor damage

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. There is no word on their condition.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

