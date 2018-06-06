Pineapple right side up kebabs is What’s Cooking on “Virginia This Morning”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for pineapple right side up kebabs with a coconut caramel sauce.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings. "3-Day Kids and Teens Chefs Camp" series run Jun 18 through June 23. $140 per seat.

For more information you can visit: http://www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}