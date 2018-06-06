× K-9 officers track down Chesterfield robbery suspect in wooded area

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police have apprehended a suspect, accused of robbing a Dollar General store Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The suspect is accused of approaching an employee and demanding money. After the employee complied, the suspect fled on foot with the cash, according to police.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect, who was described as a white male wearing a black shirt, black pants, and a camouflage t-shirt shirt on his head, was apprehended after K-9 officers tracked him to a wooded area behind the Falling Creek Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

37.434011 -77.439944