Suspect in custody after pursuit in armored vehicle

GreenGate Festival

Posted 2:35 pm, June 6, 2018, by
RICHMOND, Va – Rina Dyer with Eagle of Virginia, muralist, Caeser McGann and artist, Ed Trask joined Jessica in the backyard weather center garden to share about GreenGate Festival 2018.
All festival proceeds will benefit Connor's Heroes. Watch live mural paintings by local artists, listen to live music from local Richmond bands and enjoy delicious food and beer trucks.
GreenGate Festival 2018
Sat., June 9th
11:00am - 6:00pm

Sun., June 10th
12:00pm - 5:00pm

12171 W. Broad St. - Short Pump

 