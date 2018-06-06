Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Rina Dyer with Eagle of Virginia, muralist, Caeser McGann and artist, Ed Trask joined Jessica in the backyard weather center garden to share about GreenGate Festival 2018.

All festival proceeds will benefit Connor's Heroes. Watch live mural paintings by local artists, listen to live music from local Richmond bands and enjoy delicious food and beer trucks.

GreenGate Festival 2018

Sat., June 9th