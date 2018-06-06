RICHMOND, Va – Rina Dyer with Eagle of Virginia, muralist, Caeser McGann and artist, Ed Trask joined Jessica in the backyard weather center garden to share about GreenGate Festival 2018.
All festival proceeds will benefit Connor's Heroes. Watch live mural paintings by local artists, listen to live music from local Richmond bands and enjoy delicious food and beer trucks.
GreenGate Festival 2018
Sat., June 9th
11:00am - 6:00pm
Sun., June 10th
12:00pm - 5:00pm
12171 W. Broad St. - Short Pump