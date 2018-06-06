× Dinwiddie school bus skids into ditch, children on board not hurt

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — No children were hurt when a Dinwiddie school bus skidded into a ditch Wednesday morning.

“The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the school bus, Brittany Nicole Dufrene, was traveling on a narrow portion of the roadway when another vehicle approached. In attempt to provide room for both vehicles to pass, Dufrene veered over slightly and then skidded into a ditch,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The bus was transporting 4 children ranging from the ages of 2-10. No injuries were reported and the crash involved very minimal damage which determines it to be non-reportable.”

No charges have been filed in the incident, which was reported at about 8:02 a.m. at Baltimore and Old Pine roads in Dinwiddie County.

The crash remains under investigation.