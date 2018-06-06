Elderly man believed to have weapon in Chesterfield barricade situation  

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police responded to a Chesterfield neighborhood Wednesday evening for a barricade involving an elderly man with a weapon.

Police say the incident started as a domestic situation at the home near the intersection of Spruce Pine Drive and Mountain Pine Boulevard.

The suspect refused to come out of the home and his wife safely exited the residence.

No one else is believed to be inside the home, according to police, who said alcohol is believed to be involved in the situation.

Chesterfield Police have closed roads near the intersection.

37.471143 -77.556665