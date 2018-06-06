Suspect in custody after pursuit in armored vehicle

Busch Gardens celebrates 40 years with the Lock Ness Monster

Posted 2:31 pm, June 6, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg celebrates Loch Ness Monster’s 40th anniversary with a “40 Ways to Celebrate” bash from June 6 – 10. The Loch Ness Monster is one of eight thrill coasters at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

