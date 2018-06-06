× 15th Annual Taste of India

RICHMOND, Va.–The Cultural Center of India (CCI), a non-profit organization, presents the 2018 Taste of India Event, at the Cultural Center of India, 6641 Iron Bridge Parkway, Chesterfield, on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10, 12:30- 8:30 p.m. The Taste of India event is an opportunity to share a glimpse into the colorful culture and rich heritage of India with the Chesterfield community and surrounding counties.

The festival offers everything from diverse Indian foods, beautiful clothing, unique crafts and free blood pressure screenings to henna artistry, and something for every age and everyone. Admission and parking are free. There will also be local experts offering free medical screenings for BMI and blood pressure, financial services, estate planning and insurance agents and companies present to offer free consultations as well as intricate henna artistry available for purchase. For more information on this event please visit www.cciva.org or contact CCI directly at (804) 536-2524.