× Richmond breweries win Virginia Craft Brewers Guild awards

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced the 2018 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Monday, June 4, 2018, at WestRock. Richmond took home some really awesome awards.

Who judged these brews?

Master Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) Judge Tom Cannon managed 38 judges and 15 stewards and Bill Butcher of Port City Brewing Co.; Bill Madden of Mad Fox Brewing Co.; and Duke Fox of Starr Hill Brewery served as advisors.

375 beers in 27 categories competed on Saturday at Fairwinds Brewing in Lorton, Virginia for first, second and third place awards.

SO who won?

In Richmond, Legend Brewing, our longest continually open brewery, took home a gold for their Brown Ale.

Center of the Universe Brewing Company’s Brandt won first place in the Specialty Beer category.

The Spiced Beer category saw two local winners, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery’s Heir Apparent won first prize and Steam Bell Beer Works’ Tiramisu came in second place.

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery’s Citra Happens placed second in the Strong American Ale category.

Other awards include Final Gravity in both first and second for two India Pale Ales, The Doppler Effect and Retrograde and Petersburg’s Trapezium Brewing, a first place, with their Mexican Lager.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Richmond Lager won second place in the Standard American Beer category and its Singel took home second prize for Strong Belgian Ale.

Stone Brewing and Vasen Brewing each took home third place wins for their Russian Stout and Guava Gose, respectively.

Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery in Carytown’s Belgian Wit won second prize in Belgian Ales.

Ardent Craft Ales’ Bohemian Pilsner placed second in the Czech Lager category and Strangeways Brewing’s Uberlin took home a third place for European Sour Ale.

Here’s the full list of winners:

BEST IN SHOW

First Place Brothers Craft Brewing, Lil’ Hellion

Second Place Blue Mountain Barrel House & Organic Brewery, Adambeor

Third Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

Amber and Brown American Beer

First Place Legend Brewing Company, Brown Ale

Second Place Alewerks Brewing Company, Tavern Brown Ale

Third Place MoMac Brewing Company, Craney Island Brown Ale

Amber Malty and Bitter European Lager

First Place Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Article One Amber Lager

Second Place Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna (VA) Lager

Third Place Starr Hill Brewery, Jomo

American Porter and Stout

First Place Wild Wolf Brewing Company, American Stout

Second Place Old Ox Brewery, Black Ox

Third Place Stone Brewing, Totalitarian Imperial Russian Stout

American Wild Ale

First Place The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, Dr. Rendezvous

Second Place Reaver Beach Brewing Company, The Reaver

Third Place Väsen Brewing Company, Guava Gose

Belgian Ale

First Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit

Second Place Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery, Belgian Wit

Third Place Castleburg Brewery and Taproom, Queens Guard

British and Scottish Ale

First Place Ballad Brewing, Fast Mail

Second Place Port City Brewing Company, Monumental IPA

Third Place Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Across the Pond British Brown Ale

Czech Lager

First Place Port City Brewing Company, Downright Pilsner

Second Place Ardent Craft Ales, Bohemian Pilsner

Third Place Champion Brewing Company, Shower Beer

Dark and Strong British Beer

First Place The Virginia Beer Company, Elbow Patches Oatmeal Stout

Second Place Adventure Brewing Company, Black Sail Scotch Ale

Third Place Brew Republic Bierwerks, Nightmare

European Dark and Strong Lager

First Place Wasserhund Brewing Company, Doppeldog Lager

Second Place Barrel Oak Farm Taphouse, Winter Solstice

Third Place Beer Hound Brewery, Zoeie

European Sour Ale

First Place Red Dragon Brewery, Here Be Dragons

Second Place Beale’s Beer, Bearliner

Third Place Strangeways Brewing, Uberlin

Fruit Beer

First Place Olde Salem Brewing Company, Swag Surfin’ Oceanside Gose

Second Place Big Lick Brewing Company, Smile Like You Mean It

Third Place The Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Monkey’s Fist

German Wheat Beer

First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Weissbier

Second Place Alesation Brewing Company, Das Weizen

Third Place Crooked Run Brewing, Best Days

Historical and Smoked Beer

First Place Blue Mountain Barrel House and Organic Brewery, Adambeor

Second Place Rock Bottom Restaurants and Brewery, Oh, Here is Gose-gain

Third Place Portner Brewhouse, Portne

IPA

First Place Final Gravity Brewing Company, The Doppler Effect

Second Place Final Gravity Brewing Company, Retrograde

Third Place Starr Hill Brewery, Looking Glass

Irish Beer

First Place Pale Fire Brewing Company, Red Molly

Second Place Old Busthead Brewing Company, Vixen

Third Place Ono Brewing Company, Black Pearl

Pale American Ale

First Place 6 Bears and a Goat, Mae West

Second Place 2 Silos Brewing Company, Mason Pale Ale

Third Place Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Ghost of the 43rd

Pale Bitter European Beer

First Place Bull Island Brewing Company, King Street Kolsch

Second Place Fair Winds Brewing Company, Quayside Kolsch

Third Place Backroom Brewery, Kiss-Me-Kolsch

Pale Malty European Lager

First Place Brothers Craft Brewing, Lil’ Hellion

Second Place Random Row Brewing Company, Not Yours Maibock

Third Place Beale’s Beer, Gold

Specialty Beer

First Place Center of the Universe Brewing Company, Brandt

Second Place Apocalypse Ale Works, Dreamsicle

Third Place Precarious Beer Project, Reve Du Jour

Spiced Beer

First Place Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Heir Apparent

Second Place Steam Bell Beer Works, Tiramisu

Third Place Old Ox Brewery, Kristin’s Passion

Standard American Beer

First Place Trapezium Brewing Company, Mexican Lager

Second Place Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond Lager

Third Place Bald Top Brewing Company, Manor House Ale

Strong American Ale

First Place Precarious Beer Project, Everything Is Lava But the Swings Are Base

Second Place Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Citra Happens

Third Place Ballad Brewing, Home

Strong Belgian Ale

First Place Belly Love Brewing Company, 50 Shades of Gold

Second Place Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Singel

Third Place Reaver Beach Brewing Company, Oceanus Arum

Trappist Ale

First Place Barrel Oak Farm Taphouse, BOFT Dubbel

Second Place Blue Mountain Brewery, Marsedon

Third Place The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Wes’ Maul

Wood Beer

First Place Brothers Craft Brewing, Resolute

Second Place Wasserhund Brewing Company, Bourbon Barrel Haywire Husky

Third Place Kindred Spirt Brewing, Barrel “The Goodness” Imperial Stout