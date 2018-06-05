Richmond breweries win Virginia Craft Brewers Guild awards
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced the 2018 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Monday, June 4, 2018, at WestRock. Richmond took home some really awesome awards.
Who judged these brews?
Master Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) Judge Tom Cannon managed 38 judges and 15 stewards and Bill Butcher of Port City Brewing Co.; Bill Madden of Mad Fox Brewing Co.; and Duke Fox of Starr Hill Brewery served as advisors.
375 beers in 27 categories competed on Saturday at Fairwinds Brewing in Lorton, Virginia for first, second and third place awards.
SO who won?
In Richmond, Legend Brewing, our longest continually open brewery, took home a gold for their Brown Ale.
Center of the Universe Brewing Company’s Brandt won first place in the Specialty Beer category.
The Spiced Beer category saw two local winners, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery’s Heir Apparent won first prize and Steam Bell Beer Works’ Tiramisu came in second place.
Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery’s Citra Happens placed second in the Strong American Ale category.
Other awards include Final Gravity in both first and second for two India Pale Ales, The Doppler Effect and Retrograde and Petersburg’s Trapezium Brewing, a first place, with their Mexican Lager.
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s Richmond Lager won second place in the Standard American Beer category and its Singel took home second prize for Strong Belgian Ale.
Stone Brewing and Vasen Brewing each took home third place wins for their Russian Stout and Guava Gose, respectively.
Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery in Carytown’s Belgian Wit won second prize in Belgian Ales.
Ardent Craft Ales’ Bohemian Pilsner placed second in the Czech Lager category and Strangeways Brewing’s Uberlin took home a third place for European Sour Ale.
Here’s the full list of winners:
BEST IN SHOW
First Place Brothers Craft Brewing, Lil’ Hellion
Second Place Blue Mountain Barrel House & Organic Brewery, Adambeor
Third Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit
Amber and Brown American Beer
First Place Legend Brewing Company, Brown Ale
Second Place Alewerks Brewing Company, Tavern Brown Ale
Third Place MoMac Brewing Company, Craney Island Brown Ale
Amber Malty and Bitter European Lager
First Place Mustang Sally Brewing Company, Article One Amber Lager
Second Place Caboose Brewing Company, Vienna (VA) Lager
Third Place Starr Hill Brewery, Jomo
American Porter and Stout
First Place Wild Wolf Brewing Company, American Stout
Second Place Old Ox Brewery, Black Ox
Third Place Stone Brewing, Totalitarian Imperial Russian Stout
American Wild Ale
First Place The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, Dr. Rendezvous
Second Place Reaver Beach Brewing Company, The Reaver
Third Place Väsen Brewing Company, Guava Gose
Belgian Ale
First Place Port City Brewing Company, Optimal Wit
Second Place Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery, Belgian Wit
Third Place Castleburg Brewery and Taproom, Queens Guard
British and Scottish Ale
First Place Ballad Brewing, Fast Mail
Second Place Port City Brewing Company, Monumental IPA
Third Place Twin Creeks Brewing Company, Across the Pond British Brown Ale
Czech Lager
First Place Port City Brewing Company, Downright Pilsner
Second Place Ardent Craft Ales, Bohemian Pilsner
Third Place Champion Brewing Company, Shower Beer
Dark and Strong British Beer
First Place The Virginia Beer Company, Elbow Patches Oatmeal Stout
Second Place Adventure Brewing Company, Black Sail Scotch Ale
Third Place Brew Republic Bierwerks, Nightmare
European Dark and Strong Lager
First Place Wasserhund Brewing Company, Doppeldog Lager
Second Place Barrel Oak Farm Taphouse, Winter Solstice
Third Place Beer Hound Brewery, Zoeie
European Sour Ale
First Place Red Dragon Brewery, Here Be Dragons
Second Place Beale’s Beer, Bearliner
Third Place Strangeways Brewing, Uberlin
Fruit Beer
First Place Olde Salem Brewing Company, Swag Surfin’ Oceanside Gose
Second Place Big Lick Brewing Company, Smile Like You Mean It
Third Place The Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Monkey’s Fist
German Wheat Beer
First Place Black Hoof Brewing Company, Weissbier
Second Place Alesation Brewing Company, Das Weizen
Third Place Crooked Run Brewing, Best Days
Historical and Smoked Beer
First Place Blue Mountain Barrel House and Organic Brewery, Adambeor
Second Place Rock Bottom Restaurants and Brewery, Oh, Here is Gose-gain
Third Place Portner Brewhouse, Portne
IPA
First Place Final Gravity Brewing Company, The Doppler Effect
Second Place Final Gravity Brewing Company, Retrograde
Third Place Starr Hill Brewery, Looking Glass
Irish Beer
First Place Pale Fire Brewing Company, Red Molly
Second Place Old Busthead Brewing Company, Vixen
Third Place Ono Brewing Company, Black Pearl
Pale American Ale
First Place 6 Bears and a Goat, Mae West
Second Place 2 Silos Brewing Company, Mason Pale Ale
Third Place Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Ghost of the 43rd
Pale Bitter European Beer
First Place Bull Island Brewing Company, King Street Kolsch
Second Place Fair Winds Brewing Company, Quayside Kolsch
Third Place Backroom Brewery, Kiss-Me-Kolsch
Pale Malty European Lager
First Place Brothers Craft Brewing, Lil’ Hellion
Second Place Random Row Brewing Company, Not Yours Maibock
Third Place Beale’s Beer, Gold
Specialty Beer
First Place Center of the Universe Brewing Company, Brandt
Second Place Apocalypse Ale Works, Dreamsicle
Third Place Precarious Beer Project, Reve Du Jour
Spiced Beer
First Place Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Heir Apparent
Second Place Steam Bell Beer Works, Tiramisu
Third Place Old Ox Brewery, Kristin’s Passion
Standard American Beer
First Place Trapezium Brewing Company, Mexican Lager
Second Place Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Richmond Lager
Third Place Bald Top Brewing Company, Manor House Ale
Strong American Ale
First Place Precarious Beer Project, Everything Is Lava But the Swings Are Base
Second Place Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Citra Happens
Third Place Ballad Brewing, Home
Strong Belgian Ale
First Place Belly Love Brewing Company, 50 Shades of Gold
Second Place Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, Singel
Third Place Reaver Beach Brewing Company, Oceanus Arum
Trappist Ale
First Place Barrel Oak Farm Taphouse, BOFT Dubbel
Second Place Blue Mountain Brewery, Marsedon
Third Place The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, Wes’ Maul
Wood Beer
First Place Brothers Craft Brewing, Resolute
Second Place Wasserhund Brewing Company, Bourbon Barrel Haywire Husky
Third Place Kindred Spirt Brewing, Barrel “The Goodness” Imperial Stout