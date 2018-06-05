Video shows theft from Henrico gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for the person who broke into a Henrico gas station and stole merchandise.

The crime, captured on video, occurred on May 22 at about 1:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on Staples Mill Road, near Glenside Drive.

"Officers determined the business had been forcibly entered and merchandise stolen," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "The suspect is wearing dark pants with stripes down the side and a maroon hooded sweatshirt."

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.