Shaynefully Delicious Sweet Potato Tots

RICHMOND, Va – Resident foodie, Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how easy it is to make homemade sweet potato tots with a spicy sriracha dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Tots and Sriracha Dipping Sauce

3c peeled and cube sweet potatoes

1 1/2 c parmesean cheese

¼ t cayenne (if desired)

1 c sour cream

1-2 T Sriracha hot sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Steam sweet potatoes for 10-15 minutes until soft, but not mushy. Check with the point of a knife, if it meets no resistance the potatoes are ready. Add the warm potatoes to a large bowl. Mash just a little to break up the pieces, but not until smooth. Stir 1 cup of the cheese until well mixed. Scoop, pressing against the side of the bowl, and roll in the remaining cheese until evenly coated. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes or until starting to brown on the top. In a separate bowl, stir together sour cream and Sriracha. Serve together.