Shaynefully Delicious Sweet Potato Tots

Posted 1:13 pm, June 5, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va – Resident foodie, Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how easy it is to make homemade sweet potato tots with a spicy sriracha dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Tots and Sriracha Dipping Sauce
3c peeled and cube sweet potatoes
1 1/2 c parmesean cheese
¼ t cayenne (if desired)
1 c sour cream
1-2 T Sriracha hot sauce
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Steam sweet potatoes for 10-15 minutes until soft, but not mushy.  Check with the point of a knife, if it meets no resistance the potatoes are ready.  Add the warm potatoes to a large bowl.  Mash just a little to break up the pieces, but not until smooth.  Stir 1 cup of the cheese until well mixed.  Scoop, pressing against the side of the bowl, and roll in the remaining cheese until evenly coated.  Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes or until starting to brown on the top.  In a separate bowl, stir together sour cream and Sriracha.  Serve together.

 